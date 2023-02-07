ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

