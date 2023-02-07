ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.81.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.39. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $441.67.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
