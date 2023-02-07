ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.85. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.32%.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

