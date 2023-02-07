ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.