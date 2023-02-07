ProShare Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 137,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 140,212 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.