Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $24,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 149.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $7,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

