ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,362,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

