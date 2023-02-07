ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
