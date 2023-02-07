ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

CVCO opened at $269.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.94. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

