ProShare Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 32.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 55.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 111.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

