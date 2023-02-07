White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,462.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,407.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,017.58 and a 1-year high of $1,539.47. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

