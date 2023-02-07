ProShare Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.