Jump Financial LLC Has $400,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 248,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 267.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

