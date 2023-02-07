Jump Financial LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.02. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

