Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 569,860 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $83,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 383.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

