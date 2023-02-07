ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $24,015,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 274.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 108.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 248.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

