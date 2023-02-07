ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at eXp World

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,452,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,424,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,478. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

