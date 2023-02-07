Jump Financial LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Skyline Champion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $81.87.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Further Reading
