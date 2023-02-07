10,300 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $26,624,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Monro by 243.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 9.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MNRO stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

