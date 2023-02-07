Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 798,563 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $2,226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.5% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $667,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.03.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

