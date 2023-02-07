ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

HOG opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

