Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSV. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSV opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $478.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Articles

