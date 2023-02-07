Jump Financial LLC Buys 5,996 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,933 shares of company stock valued at $346,058. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

