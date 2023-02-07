Jump Financial LLC Sells 700 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFBC. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

PFBC opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $81.52.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

