Jump Financial LLC Invests $404,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

About Jumia Technologies

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

