Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,985,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.5 %

SBS opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.