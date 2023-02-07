Jump Financial LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.8 %

BBSI opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Barrett Business Services

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.