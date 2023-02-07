27,203 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 2.6 %

About Verra Mobility

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.