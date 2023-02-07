Jump Financial LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE stock opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

