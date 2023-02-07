Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

