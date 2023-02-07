Legacy CG LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,952.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.2% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,903.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 177,925 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,873.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

