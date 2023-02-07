Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

RDY stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

