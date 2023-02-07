Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of AZZ worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.