Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of IIPR opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $211.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Featured Stories

