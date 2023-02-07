Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,885 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 7.06% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLAX. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 577.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 194,835 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 166.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.