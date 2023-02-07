Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Motco raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

KTB stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

