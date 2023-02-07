Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Featured Articles

