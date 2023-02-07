Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 182,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 458,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

EWL stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.