Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,980 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of EchoStar worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 152,571 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EchoStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Stock Down 1.9 %

EchoStar Profile

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

