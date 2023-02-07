Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,646 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of EnPro Industries worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EnPro Industries Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

