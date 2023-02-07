Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 136,700 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1,095.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Outfront Media worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

