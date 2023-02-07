iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 192,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DSI stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.