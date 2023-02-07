Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

See Also

