Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

CNQ opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

