Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

