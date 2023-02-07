The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $145.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

