Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Knowles worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Knowles by 105.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Down 2.8 %

KN stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

