Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

