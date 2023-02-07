Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

AMKR opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.