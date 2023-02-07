Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $922,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWO opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.